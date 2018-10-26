Kenya: Kapaito Earns Sh1.78mn From Kpl Awards Gala

Nairobi — Kariobangi Sharks forward Eric Kapaito was the biggest winner of the annual Kenyan Premier League awards, walking home with a cool Sh1.78mn from the 2018 edition held at the Kenya School of Government on Thursday night.

Kapaito bagged the biggest award of the night, the season's Most Valuable Player which came with a Sh1mn purse attached to it.

Further to that, the striker playing his first season in the KPL bagged home the Golden Boot award which had a Sh500,000 prize on it, adding on a further Sh200,000 from the Young Player of the Year Award.

To top up his glittering night, Kapaito earned a further Sh75,000 as the first runner up in the fair plaY player award.

The former FC Talanta forward struck 16 goals in 28 matches, four of which were as a substitute. Four of his goals for Sharks were match winning goals which earned the team 12 of the 51 points Sharks gathered this season.

His closest competitor for the MVP award Mike Madoya bagged Sh300,000 from the night, Sh200,000 from the Fair play award and a further Sh100,000 for being third in the midfielder of the year category.

Madoya played 33 games for Zoo Kericho this season, missing only one game. He scored 14 goals for Zoo, three of them being match winning goals while two were point winning goals. Overall, he contributed 11 points for his side.

Mathare United youngster Cliff Nyakeya was another big winner from the ceremony bagging Sh300,000 off the midfielder of the year award beating Ulinzi Stars' Elvis Nandwa and Madoya.

Nyakeya played all 34 of Mathare United's matches this season, amassing 2,978 minutes and scoring 14 goals in the process, two coming off the penalty spot.

He contributed 16 points for the Slum Boys with four of his goals being match winners while another four won a point each for the side.

Ulinzi's Nandwa who has enjoyed a renaissance under new coach Dunstan Nyaudo played 33 games for the military side, 28 of them being starts and scored 12 goals, five of which were match winning earning his side 15 points.

There has been an argument raised over AFC Leopards' Whyvonne Isuza who played 30 games for Ingwe scoring 12 goals four of which came off the penalty spot. He won his side seven points with two of his goals being match winners while one was a point-winner.

In the defender of the year category, the rock solid Felly Mulumba played 29 matches for the Mombasa based side having missed almost a month of action as he was out on trials in Swaziland with Mbabane Swallows.

For a defender, the most attractive stat about the Congolese man is that he was never cautioned in all the games he played for the dockers.

He scored twice for the side, both being match winning goals. He also marshalled the league's meanest defense which conceded only 20 goals in 34 games.

Posta's Titus Achesa was second in the category having played 30 games, scoring twice in the process. However, he was part of a defense line that conceded 37 goals in 34 matches.

Ulinzi's Oliver Rutto was third after playing 28 matches, scoring thrice in the process.

Chemelil Sugar which had the league's second meanest defense however had no one contending for the award.

In the coaches' award, Gor's Dylan kerr was the undisputed winner having led the side to a record 17th league title, winning the crown with six matches left. Ulinzi's Dunstan Nyaudo was second having led the soldiers to a fourth-place finish, winning 15 of their 34 games.

Nyaudo had a win rate of 44.12pc.

Sofapaka's John Baraza who took charge of the side early in the season after the exit of Sam Ssimbwa managed 24 matches, winning 10 of them, a win rate of 41.57pc.

Robert Matano and Bernard Mwalala botyh had better win rates than Baraza and Nyaudo, but were seemingly not considered after managing two different teams in the season.

Matano managed both AFC Leopards and Tusker FC, a huge chunk of which was with Tusker. With the brewers, he took charge of 23 games, winning 14, drawing four and losing five for a win rate of 60.87pc, only close to Kerr's of 67.65.

Mwalala meanwhile managed both Nzoia Sugar and Bandari FC, taking charge of 13 for Bandari and 20 for Nzoia. He won nine of his 13 games at Bandari, accounting for a 69.23pc win rate while of his 20 at Nzoia, he won eight, drew three and lost nine.

Overall, Mwalala managed 33 games this season with a win rate of 51.52pc. Matano managed 26 games with a win rate of 57.69pc.

Full list of winners

Most Valuable Player

Eric Kapaito

Coach of the year

1.Dylan Kerr (Gor Mahia)

2.Dunstan Nyaudo (Ulinzi Stars)

3.John Baraza (Sofapaka)

Goalkeeper of the year

1.Faruk Shikhalo (Bandari FC)

2.Patrick Matasi (Tusker FC)

3.Kevin Omondi (Sony Sugar)

Defender of the year

1.Felly Mulumba (Bandari)

2.Titus Achesa (Posta Rangers)

3.Oliver Rutto (Ulinzi Stars)

Midfielder of the year

1.Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare

2.Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars)

3.Mike Madoya

New player of the year

1.Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

2.Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards)

3.Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka FC)

Fair play player of the year

1.Mike Madoya

2.Eric Kapaito

3.Felly Mulumba

<em>A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm</em>