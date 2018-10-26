A hawker suspected to have stabbed Nyeri political activist Joan Muthoni Mathai to death using a knife will remain in police custody for 10 days to allow police complete investigations, a Nyeri court has ordered.

Mr Geoffrey Gathenya Gachukia was arraigned before Nyeri Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo where Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers asked for time to investigate the Wednesday night incident.

In the application, Corporal Henry Kyalo, told the court that Mr Gachukia is the prime suspect in the murder of Ms Mathai, a mother of three.

He allegedly committed the offence on the night of October 24, 2018 at their home in Pembe Tatu Estate on the outskirts of Nyeri town following a domestic dispute in suspected love triangle.

"We are yet to record witness statements and the suspect should be taken to hospital for a psychiatric test. A post-mortem on the deceased's body is yet to be conducted," Mr Kyalo told the court.

He had asked to be granted 14 days to prepare the case but the magistrate declined and gave him ten days.

The magistrate also directed the detective to ensure the suspect's rights are observed since he has special needs.

Ms Kagendo directed that Mr Gachukia be remanded at Nyeri Central Police Station until November 6, 2018 when the case will be mentioned.

The deceased is said to have arrived home drunk, resulting in a confrontation with the suspect.

Police sources said the confrontation turned physical after Ms Mathai allegedly snatched the suspect's crutches.

It was then, police said, the man picked up a knife and stabbed her.