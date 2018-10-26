Kenya: Floods Render Likoni-Lunga Lunga Highway Impassable

Transport has been paralysed on the busy Likoni-Lunga Lunga highway after River Ramisi burst its banks.

Lunga Lunga Deputy County Commissioner Mr Josphat Biwott said there was no movement of vehicles and people around the area Friday morning.

The road is a critical infrastructure for the county, which connects neighbouring country Tanzania through the Lunga Lunga border.

Mr Biwott said the adjacent areas along the river like Kanana have flooded following the heavy rains.

He has cautioned motorists and locals to be cautious while approaching the area at Ramisi.

Mr Biwott warned drivers and commuters not to cross the river until the water levels become normal.

He said Mwande bridge has been completely covered by water and has also disrupted transport.