26 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kitui Governor Seeks to Hire Chopper Despite Austerity Measures

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lynet Igadwah

Kitui County is seeking to hire aircraft for governor Charity Ngilu even as the national government pushes for austerity measures that will cut funding for devolved units.

The county government has invited bidders to supply chopper or helicopter services to the governor's office when required.

This comes weeks after the office of Deputy President (DP) William Ruto a sought a tender to supply a helicopter with special features and a fixed-wing aircraft, sparking public outrage.

"The County Government Kitui intends to procure a comprehensive framework contract for the hire of chopper/helicopter services on an as-and-when-required basis," said Ms Ngilu's office in the tender notice posted in local dailies.

The national government recently announced spending cuts that saw the Treasury slash Sh9 billion from county funds in the current financial year.

During her campaign last year, Ms Ngilu pledged to address challenges including inadequate water supply, poor road network and few health workers.

When Mr Ruto's office invited bidders to supply a helicopter, social media users argued the DP should have exhausted other options such as leasing from the military or state agencies like Kenya Electricity Transmission Company and the Kenya Pipeline Company.

Ms Ngilu's office said the successful applicant will sign a two-year contract with the county.

Before approval, the bidder ought to have provided five clients served in the current financial year, provide audited financial statements and detailed company profile.

Kenya

Boinnet Dismisses Letter Warning of Imminent Nairobi Terror Attack

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has dismissed a letter circulating on social media cautioning of an imminent… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.