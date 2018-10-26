Kenya: Kitui Governor Seeks to Hire Chopper Despite Austerity Measures

Kitui County is seeking to hire aircraft for governor Charity Ngilu even as the national government pushes for austerity measures that will cut funding for devolved units.

The county government has invited bidders to supply chopper or helicopter services to the governor's office when required.

This comes weeks after the office of Deputy President (DP) William Ruto a sought a tender to supply a helicopter with special features and a fixed-wing aircraft, sparking public outrage.

"The County Government Kitui intends to procure a comprehensive framework contract for the hire of chopper/helicopter services on an as-and-when-required basis," said Ms Ngilu's office in the tender notice posted in local dailies.

The national government recently announced spending cuts that saw the Treasury slash Sh9 billion from county funds in the current financial year.

During her campaign last year, Ms Ngilu pledged to address challenges including inadequate water supply, poor road network and few health workers.

When Mr Ruto's office invited bidders to supply a helicopter, social media users argued the DP should have exhausted other options such as leasing from the military or state agencies like Kenya Electricity Transmission Company and the Kenya Pipeline Company.

Ms Ngilu's office said the successful applicant will sign a two-year contract with the county.

Before approval, the bidder ought to have provided five clients served in the current financial year, provide audited financial statements and detailed company profile.