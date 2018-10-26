Kenya: River Bursts Banks After Heavy Downpour

Transport has been paralysed along the busy Likoni-Lunga Lunga Highway after River Ramisi burst its banks.

Lunga Lunga Deputy County Commissioner Josphat Biwott said movement of vehicles and people around the around the area has been hampered.

HEAVY RAINS

The road is a critical infrastructure as it connects the county to the neighbouring Tanzania through the Lunga Lunga border.

Mr Biwott said areas adjacent to the river such as Kanana have flooded following heavy rains.

He advised motorists and locals to be cautious while approaching Ramisi. Mr Biwott also warned drivers and commuters against crossing the river.

He said Mwande bridge has been completely covered by water, disrupting transport.

Mr Biwott said several other rivers have flooded. The rivers are Mwena, Dzuhoramawe, Mwambunza, Bombo, Rovu and Chikole.

IMPASSABLE ROADS

He added that most roads in the region are impassable. Some of the affected roads are Vanga, especially at Tsuini and Jego. Others are Mwangwei-Majoreni, which has been cut off by floods at Mtsatsu.

"The rains stopped pounding at midnight. However, if it rains again, there is a likelihood of massive destruction," said Mr Biwott.

At the same time, residents living in flood-prone areas in Kwale have been urged to move to safer grounds. County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said no casualties have been reported following the heavy rains.

"We wish to alert the public to be cautious when crossing flooded areas," he said, adding that parents should be careful with their children as some streams are filled with water.

In Kinango sub-county, River Mwache has also flooded and motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to access Mombasa.

Mr Karuku said Mazeras-Kinango Road, which links Kinango to Mombasa, is impassable as it has been cut off at Mwache.

"We caution motorists to use Samburu-kinango or Kinango-Kwale roads to access Mombasa," he said.