26 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: River Bursts Banks After Heavy Downpour

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fadhili Fredrick

Transport has been paralysed along the busy Likoni-Lunga Lunga Highway after River Ramisi burst its banks.

Lunga Lunga Deputy County Commissioner Josphat Biwott said movement of vehicles and people around the around the area has been hampered.

HEAVY RAINS

The road is a critical infrastructure as it connects the county to the neighbouring Tanzania through the Lunga Lunga border.

Mr Biwott said areas adjacent to the river such as Kanana have flooded following heavy rains.

He advised motorists and locals to be cautious while approaching Ramisi. Mr Biwott also warned drivers and commuters against crossing the river.

He said Mwande bridge has been completely covered by water, disrupting transport.

Mr Biwott said several other rivers have flooded. The rivers are Mwena, Dzuhoramawe, Mwambunza, Bombo, Rovu and Chikole.

IMPASSABLE ROADS

He added that most roads in the region are impassable. Some of the affected roads are Vanga, especially at Tsuini and Jego. Others are Mwangwei-Majoreni, which has been cut off by floods at Mtsatsu.

"The rains stopped pounding at midnight. However, if it rains again, there is a likelihood of massive destruction," said Mr Biwott.

At the same time, residents living in flood-prone areas in Kwale have been urged to move to safer grounds. County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said no casualties have been reported following the heavy rains.

"We wish to alert the public to be cautious when crossing flooded areas," he said, adding that parents should be careful with their children as some streams are filled with water.

In Kinango sub-county, River Mwache has also flooded and motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to access Mombasa.

Mr Karuku said Mazeras-Kinango Road, which links Kinango to Mombasa, is impassable as it has been cut off at Mwache.

"We caution motorists to use Samburu-kinango or Kinango-Kwale roads to access Mombasa," he said.

Kenya

Boinnet Dismisses Letter Warning of Imminent Nairobi Terror Attack

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has dismissed a letter circulating on social media cautioning of an imminent… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.