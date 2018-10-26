Tanzania: Shock Results From Schools in Cheating Scam

Dar es Salaam — Pupils from private schools where examinations were nullified by the National Examinations Council (Necta) over cheating allegations have pulled a shocker after scoring high in the repeat exam, The Citizen has established.

Stakeholders say the good performance by pupils from Dar es Salaam's Hazina, New Hazina, Atlas (Ubungo), Atlas (Madale), Great Vision, Aniny Nndumi and Fountain of Joy as well as Alliance and New Alliance primary schools in Mwanza was a clear indication that though tainted by cheating allegations, standards in those schools were high.

Standard 7 pupils sat this year's Primary School Leaving Examinations on September 5 and 6 but having established that there was leakage, Necta nullified examinations for all primary schools in Chemba District (Dodoma), three schools in Mwanza, one in Kondoa District and seven Dar es Salaam schools. The exercise affected over 500 pupils who had to resit the exams between October 8 and 9.

Contrary to general expectations, the recently announced Primary School Leaving Examination results show that all the pupils from the affected private schools, who had sit for the repeat examinations at centres that are different from their schools, did very well.

In Mwanza, Alliance schools' executive director James Bwire, said their children did even better than the 2017 performance. Each of the 41 candidates at Alliance bagged an average of A while for New Alliance, out of 74 candidates, 37 have A, 34 scored B and only three with C.

A survey by The Citizen across all the centres where candidates who had their examinations nullified sat for their repeat exams show that they (the candidates) performed well. At the Oysterbay Primary, which accommodated 74 candidates from Atlas (Madale), Hazina and New Hazina, results show that at least 30 scored A while 41 had B and that only three with C.

A survey at Mbezi Primary, a new examination centre for 173 candidates from Fountain of Joy and Aniny Nndumi primary schools showed that 86, 63, and 22, got average grades A, B, and C, respectively, while only 2 candidates had average grade D.

Atlas (Ubungo) Primary, which used Upendo Primary as the new examination centre, had a total of 196 candidates. Out of the number, 52 scored A while 138, and 6 scored B and C, respectively. Stakeholders say the results were not a surprise.

Necta executive secretary Charles Msonde said the management of some schools do not care if they acted irresponsibly as long as they outcompete peers.

"The pupils' performance is not directly linked to the attempt of cheating in exams, rather the owners and the management of these schools wanted to be seen as 'the best' while they sabotage the country in the process," said Dr Charles Msonde.

Mr Nicodemus Shauri, programme manager at Tanzania Education Network (Tenmet), said attempts to cheat in exams mostly aimed at making the schools as best performers.

"They do this not because their pupils will not perform well but they want top performances," he said, adding that, they also consider that the higher the performance, the more the parents will want to take their children to those schools, which is a good game business-wise.