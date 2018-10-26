26 October 2018

Nigeria: Bayelsa Govt to Employ First Class Graduates Into the Civil Service

The governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, has directed that all first class graduates who are from the state and have applied for jobs in the state civil service be automatically employed.

Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa, on Friday.

Mr Iworiso-Markson said this was part of the ongoing reforms in the state public service and the decision of the government to employ 1,000 graduates of Bayelsa origin.

He said other first class graduates of the state origin, who had not applied before, should also do so to benefit from the automatic employment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 23,000 have applied and have written examinations for the 1,000 spaces in the civil service.

He said the governor had directed the State Civil Service Commission to immediately commence the process of engaging all first class graduates who were captured in the earlier recruitment exercise.

"All the first class graduates, who did not apply during the previous exercise, have equally been urged to take advantage of the new window to have their names properly captured for job placements in the state public service.

"This is to appreciate and encourage excellence in our academy.

"The governor will have a one-day induction programme with the chairman and members of the commission as well as all the first class graduates already captured in the earlier exercise.

"The induction would hold by 1.00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Yenagoa.

"All those concerned are advised to take note and comply with this directive."

