Malawi: Angry Mob Kills Estate Owner in Ekwendeni Over Death of Tenant

Director of Kamwe Estate in Ekwendeni in Mzimba District, Yotam Chitaya Mungululuka, has been killed by an angry mob following the missing and death of his tenant.

An eye witness says Mungululuka hired a young man from Chikomplazi to be his tenant but the young man went missing four days ago.

The director reported the matter to his relatives only to find his dead body with private parts and teeth missing on Thursday.

Mungululuka then took the dead body to the mortuary in his Toyota Hilux but when he went to report the death to relatives at Chikomplazi, an angry mob started beating him severely until he was taken to Ekwendeni Mission Hospital in a wheelbarrow where he was admitted leaving his vehicle there.

He was reported dead later on Thursday.

Police have always told the public not to take the law into their own hands. Investigations are underway