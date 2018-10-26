26 October 2018

Tanzania: Revealed - Half of Tanzanian Youth Unhappy With Curricula

By Louis Lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.con

Dar es Salaam — Half of the Tanzanian youth believe curricula are not in line with changes in socioeconomic trends to support the industrialisation drive, a new study show.

Dubbed 'the state of youth development in Tanzania: trends and indicators for our development', the study findings also show that 70 per cent of the youth believe that there is no improvement in accessing higher education.

The study was conducted in seven districts in four mainland Tanzania regions -- Dar es Salaam, Coast, Kilimanjaro and Iringa - where data from 2,996 youth aged between 15 and 35 years was collected and analysed.

Presenting the findings on Friday, October 26, 2018 during a breakfast debate organised by Policy Forum, Restless Development assistant project coordinator Vivian Ngowi said the study aimed at establishing a position of the youth's priorities as highlighted in 2015, shortly before the fifth phase government came to power.

She listed them as youth employment, quality education, better health services, good governance and accountability, youth engagement and participation in decision-making, youth and natural resources, sports, arts and creative industry, youth living with disabilities, gender equity and equality and the youth and diplomacy.

"Five out of ten youth said curricula weren't supportive of the youth's participation in building industrial economy because education received largely was theoretical, and that was not what the market demanded," she said.

Debating the presentation, Mr Gibson Mulokozi of the Pijei Amusement Limited said Tanzania's education was too theoretical, making it difficult for the majority of the youth to be accepted in the job market.

"The youth are not given opportunities to address challenges facing them. Instead they are represented by old people who don't know challenges facing the youth," he said.

