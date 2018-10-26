Tanzania: Simba Blitz Devastates Alliance

THE humiliating 5-1 loss Simba handed Alliance FC became even more devastating effects to the league debutants, every thing now is in shambles.

A day after the heavy punishment, the club's entire technical bench under Mbwana Makatta reportedly abandoned the club.

It was discovered that the 5-1 beating from the league's defending champions Wednesday night at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam is the major cause and the technical bench officials blamed leaders for interfering works of the bench, a move they say was the source of the team's dismal performance.

One of the team's assistants, Renatus Shija admitted they have abandoned the team after heavy drubbing from Simba on Wednesday night, and another 3-0 rout from Y oung Africans three days earlier at the same venue.

Both Makatta and Shija cited that nothing forced them to leave the team's technical bench rather than interference of their responsibilities.

According to Makatta, the club's leaders have been interfering in a selection of first eleven in the various games, a move he said to have impacted the bench's game plans. Citing an example, the official said even the first eleven that played on Wednesday night was 're-arranged by the club's top officials a few minutes before the kick off. From that fact the team that suffered the horrifying 5-1 loss was masterminded by Alliance leaders.

Citing an example, Makatta and his assistant said the leaders omitted the first choice goalkeeper Said Lubawa from the list and replaced him with Rashid Kelvin.

They also picked Ibrahim Isihaka as the substitute goalkeeper, decisions which he said to have been made by the team's Director James Bwire and another club's top official.

The technical bench didn't like that situation, hence decided to leave the team to the officials since are fed up with interference. Apart from Makatta and Shija, the team's second assistant coach, Kessy Mziray is also not with the team and he did not travel with it to Dar es Salaam because the club failed to pay him his basic benefits.

Mziray has so far missed three games. Report unveiled that the move by the technical bench could have been taken early during their 1-0 loss to Azam in Mwanza. Alliance who have won only once, are currently placed at the bottom of the league table after collecting six points from 11 games.

The 'Daily News' effort to seek comments from Alliance FC Director Bwire hit snags as the Alliance boss failed to answer his phone.

In Wednesday night game Simba goals were netted by Emmanuel Okwi who had a brace in the 10th and 63rd minutes respectively, Asante Kwasi scored his in the 30th minute while other goals came from Adam Salamba and Clatous Chama in the 70th and 88th of the game respectively.

Whereas Alliance FC consolation goal was netted in the dying minutes by Zabona Khamis.

Alliance will be back in Mwanza this weekend to host Coastal Union at the Nyamagana Stadium on Sunday while Simba will face Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium