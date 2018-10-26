26 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Efforts to Identify Football Talents Intensified

THE Magnet Youth Sports Organisation has intensified efforts to identify and nurture hidden football skills among youth in the country.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' yesterday, the Organisation's Chairman Tuntufye Mwambusi said they have put in line a number of sport activities, which will target children for the purpose of tapping their football potentials.

On Saturday, about 200 youth drawn from three Magnet Centres in the city -- Mbezi Beach, Miocene and City Centre showcased their football skills with their colleagues from Aga Khan Primary and Elementary Schools, Al Muntazir Boys School, JMK Y outh Park and Kigamboni Youth Centre at JMK Y outh Park in Dar es Salaam.

Dubbed 'Magnet All Star Tournament', the day saw JMK Y outh Park winning the Under-14 'Ni Fresh Ni Poa' Award, whose runners up was Magnet Y outh Sports Organisation, while the category's player of the tournament was Antoni Emmanuel.

Magnet Mbezi Beach Centre emerged winners of the Under-11 'Nice Farm and Safari Adventure' Award of which Magnet City Centre were the second on the list, while player of the tournament was Leith Saadun.

Also, Aga Khan Primary School deservedly won the Under-9 'Zizzou Sports Shop' Award, while Magnet Mbezi Beach Centre won the second slot respectively.

The Under-9 'SGA Security' Award went to Magnet City Centre whose runners up were Magnet Mikocheni.

However, in this category, Nadir Ismail from Al Muntazir Boys was voted player of the tournament.

In his address after the tournament, LaLiga representative to Tanzania Luis Cardenas said he was impressed with the skills shown by the children and urged Magnet Youth Sports Organisation to continue organising such events.

