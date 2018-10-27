Zimbabwe: Cops Concerned About Gun Abuse

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (RBZ) has expressed concern over an increase in cases in which registered firearm owners are abusing their guns. Police warned all registered firearm holders that they risked revocation of their firearm certificates if they used them for other purposes.

In a statement, Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho said some of the registered holders were using their firearms for purposes they were not issued for.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with great concern an increase in the number of cases of abuse of firearms by registered firearm holders," she said. "This has resulted in injury and sometimes loss of precious life of innocent victims and also destruction of property."

Detective Insp Chinho said they had noted that the common types of abuse of firearms by registered firearm holders included knowingly and without lawful cause, pointing a firearm at another person and negligently or recklessly discharging a firearm or causing or permitting a firearm to be discharged in or upon a public or private place.

Committing offences such as attempted murder, murder, armed robbery and poaching using registered or unregistered firearms and insecure firearms, are the other types of abuse.

"Further observations are that holders of registered firearms have developed a habit of moving around with firearms unnecessarily without any satisfactory reason," said Detective Insp Chinho. "Some registered holders are using their firearms for purposes they were not issued for.

"It is against this background that the Zimbabwe Republic Police is warning all registered firearm holders to desist from abusing their firearms as they risk revocation of their firearm certificates. As the police, we will not hesitate to apply the law to the letter and revoke firearm certificates from those people caught on the wrong side of the law."

Detective Insp Chinho said registered firearm holders were reminded to ensure that their firearms were secured at all times so that they did not fall into wrong hands.

She said it was an offence to purchase a firearm or ammunition without a firearm certificate.

"Furthermore, failure to renew a firearm certificate is also an offence," said Detective Insp Chinho. "In the event that a registered holder passes on, relatives should surrender firearms to the nearest police station immediately for safekeeping pending legal disposal by the executor of the estate."

Detective Insp Chinho urged the general public to report any suspected firearms which are not legally licenced and probably being used to commit crime.

Members of the public with information can contact Director CID on (0242) 706883, the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or any nearest police station, she said.