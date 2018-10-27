GROUP G underdogs Liberia have begun preparations for the make-or-break African Cup of Nations qualifier against log leaders Zimbabwe set for next month.

The Liberian Football Association confirmed yesterday that the Lone Star will host the Warriors on November 18 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Zimbabwe are unbeaten in the qualifiers and are on the verge of securing a berth at next year's finals in Cameroon with a point from their last two matches.

The Warriors lead the pack with eight points ahead of pre-qualifiers favourites DRC who have five points.

Congo-Brazzaville are third in the group with four points while the Lone Star are bottom, again with four points.

They still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for Cameroon but they would need to punch above their weight to claim one of the two tickets available for the finals.

This has forced coach Thomas Kojo to call for an early camp with some of the local based players who make up his AFCON squad.

The association yesterday announced that they will continue with the training camp until the clash with Zimbabwe.

"Coach Thomas Kojo has assembled 25 local players for training and they have been joined by Malaysian based Kpah Sherman who is currently on vacation at the ATS.

"The Lone Star has been training for the last two days ahead on the crunch November 18, 218 qualifier against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

"The training will continue next week at the ATS until the match day which Liberia needs to win to have any hope to making it to Cameroon 2019," said the association on their website.

The Lone Star of Liberia on secured their first win when they beat Congo 2-1 win at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex earlier this month.

The Lone Star needed to win following a three game winless run in the qualifiers. The coach however will have to do with most of the foreign based players who include Boison Wynney De Souza of RCD Mallorca II, Teah Dennis playing in Oman, England based Mohammed Sangare who plays for Newcastle United, Murphy Oscar Dorey of Slovan Liberec, Sylvanus Nimely of Spartak Moscow II and Sam Johnson who is playing his club football in Norway for Valerenga.

The other forign-based players missing are Anthony Laffor of South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, William Jebor of Wydad Athletic Casablanca, Terrence Tisdell of San Joanense of Portugual, Seku Conneh of South Korea's Ansan Greener.