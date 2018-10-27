Zimbabwe: Norman Mapeza Names Champions League Squad

ZIMBABWE's representative in the CAF Champions League, FC Platinum, have retained faith in the bulk of their current squad which is set to win a second successive Premiership crown and registered them for the upcoming African Safari.

The defending champions registered a 27-man squad with only three additions which Coach Norman Mapeza believes has the capacity to secure their target of a Champions League group stage appearance.

Pure Platinum Play are set to mark their third dance with Africa's premier club competition, having previously participated in the 2012 edition and the ongoing 2018 campaign and on both occasions they were eliminated before the group stages.

The runaway log leaders beat the Confederation of African Football's October 31 deadline by submitting a list dominated by the current squad which is in line to win the domestic crown with two matches to go.

Several players have been subject of speculation to join the miners continental excursion, before Mapeza and his lieutenants chose to fill in 27 of their allotted 30 slots at least for now.

Triangle United striker Lameck Nhamo has been included in the team to add bite in the attack which also has Thomas Chideu who was not part of the previous campaign.

In midfield they have recruited Bulawayo City man Ranson Pavari who joins former DeMbare anchor man who was not part of the squad that competed in this year's edition of the competition.

Former defensive man Ian Nekati has been brought back from ZPC Kariba, after spending just a year away from the Zvishavane miners.

There was no place for Highlanders forward Prince Dube who chose to join the Bulawayo giants after he was initially linked with the miners early this month.

For the second year running again the bid to lure Liberty Chakoroma from rivals Ngezi Platinum failed.

There was also no place for Chicken Inn veteran midfielder Clemence Matawu, and CAPS United striker John Zhuwawo who had previously linked with the Zvishavane miners.

FC Platinum yesterday said the technical department was happy with what they have for the continental sojourn but were quick to say the remaining three slots might filled if the coaches feel there is compelling need.

"We have submitted our list of 27 players for the CAF Champions league with only three additions to our current squad," said club spokesperson Chido Chizondo.

"The coaches are happy with what we have and they have told us to submit the squad, they have confidence in the current squad to do well in the champions' league.

"For now we have those 27 players but if the coaches' feel there is a need for more additions we will fill the remaining three slots. "We are likely to go with these players and the additions if needed we might add more players when we get to the group stages. "The team is playing very well this season and that is probably the reason why the coaches feel they can do well in the champions league," said Chizondo.

FC Platinum will be Zimbabwe's sole representatives in the African Safari and this time they will hope to at least go beyond the group stages.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari, Wallace Magalane, Francis Tizayi

Defenders: Raphael Muduviwa, Jameson Mukombwe, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Moyo, William Sitima, Gift Bello, Lawrence Mhlanga, Ian Nekati

Midfielders: Winston Mhango, Never Tigere, Kelvin Madzongwe, Marshall Mudehwe, Rahman Kutsanzira, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Ali Sadiki, Ranson Pavari, Devon Chafa

Strikers: Mkhokheli Dube, Gift Mbweti, Albert Eonde, Charles Sibanda, Lameck Nhamo, Thomas Chideu, Farai Mupasiri