TWENTY Zimbabwe National Army officers graduated at the Zimbabwe School of Military Engineering yesterday after successfully completing a four-year National Diploma in Civil Engineering course.

Chief of Staff, Administrative Staff Major-General Paul Chima, who presided over the ceremony, urged the graduates to be professional and vigilant.

He said 21 students initially enrolled for the course, but one student dropped out due to indiscipline.

"The ZNA realises the need for analytical, design and technical skills that underpin modern engineer regiment units. Hence, your graduation today is a clear manifestation of the organisation transformation into a modern army capable of undertaking global engagements.

"The 20 civil engineering graduates are the second intake to graduate at the ZSME. The graduation has been made possible because of the assistance offered to the school by guest lecturers and consultants from various engineering institutions", he said.

Major-Gen Chima said the Diploma in Civil Engineering course 02/14 commenced studies in January 2014 and candidates were drawn from various engineer field squadrons within the Zimbabwe Corps of Engineers.

"The first phase of the civil engineering course resulted in students attaining a national certificate and this phase lasted a year. The second phase was basically theory at the ZSME and the third year was on-the-job education training in the industry.

"The fourth phase consisted of a year's course work performed concurrently with projects, making it a total of four years to complete the National Diploma course," he said.

He added that out of the 21 students who commenced on the civil engineering course, one was returned to unit because of indispline leaving a total of 20 who all achieved a 100 percent pass rate.

"To all graduates, bear in mind that training is the cornerstone of any formidable army. What you have achieved is only a small portion of the hard work and the greater portion lies ahead.

"To the commandant and staff of the ZSME, Army Headquarters is aware of the challenges affecting this training establishment in the execution of its duties and responsibilities, efforts are underway to address the challenges which include construction of workshops, laboratories, standard library and the provision of essential logistics required to efficiently see the smooth running of the technical courses".

Corporal Edson Kariwo was awarded the best student after attaining five distinctions in Traffic Engineering, Autocard Computer Aided Design, Structural Engineering Design, Ojet and Water and Sanitation Engineering.