26 October 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Sanyangore Resurfaces in Indonesia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Munashe Chokodza

Renowned preacher Paul Sanyangore has revealed that he is not in Indonesia to save souls only but also to 'preach' to investors that Zimbabwe is open for business.

Sanyangore who leads Victory World International Ministries is going to host a business investment meeting with a couple of business people.

In an interview with 263Chat, Sanyangore said their trip to the Asian country is about the spreading the word of God as well as advertising the Zimbabwe.

"We are in Asia for a business trip as well as preaching the word of God and conducting miracles service.

"The reason why we are here (Indonesia) is to promote our president's dream of opening Zimbabwe's borders, attracting Asian businessmen to come and invest in Zimbabwe.

Sanyangore revealed that he had met Indonesia's textile tycoon.

"Today I had fruitful meeting with the owner of biggest textile company in Indonesia.

"We have convinced a textile company to invest in Zimbabwe and we are doing these deals in a big way to support our President ED'S dream," said the maverick preacher.

This trip culminated after an Indonesian group visited Prophet Sanyangore early this year in Harare.

Zimbabwe

Harare Businesman Chivayo Acquitted of Fraud

Intratrek Zimbabwe Private Limited director Wicknell Chivayo is now a free man after a Harare magistrate cleared him of… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.