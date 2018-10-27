27 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzanian Socialite Amber Rutty Risks Long Jail Term Over Leaked Anal Sex Tape

Amber Rutty (file photo).
By Thomas Matiko

Under Tanzanian laws, which prohibit anal sex, Amber Rutty risks upto 30 years jail term or life imprisonment, if found guilty of the crime.

Popular Tanzanian video vixen, singer and socialite Amber Rutty has been summoned by the government following a leaked anal sex tape with two men.

After the raunchy video was leaked, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda immediately asked the socialite to present herself to any nearby police station pending legal action from Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

The X-rated video, in which the socialite is seen indulging with two men, whose identities are yet to be established, angered many Tanzanians who urged the government to take stern action on her.

ANAL SEX

Renowned Tanzanian lawyer Alberto Msando, who has represented several Tanzanian artistes, including Wema Sepetu, confirmed the grim prospects which the socialite is facing.

"Kifungu cha 154... adhabu ni kifungo cha maisha au miaka isiyopungua 30" Msando posted to his over 300k Instagram followers.

APOLOGETIC RUTTY

This even as a tearful Rutty profusely apologized to Tanzanians in an interview with Global TV.

"Mimi ningependa tu kuomba msamaha kwa tatizo lililotokea. Sina hata la kusema, niombeeni tu msamaha kwa hilo tatizo. Mimi mwanadamu nimepitiwa kwa sababu kila mwanadamu ana mapungufu yake. Niliteleza tu naomba munielewe. Sifanyi ishu kama hizo mimi nina mpenzi wangu," she said.

Rutty's troubles have come to light just after the government indefinitely banned actress Wema Sepetu from Bongo movies after a video of her kissing with her boyfriend was leaked online.

