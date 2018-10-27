Zimbabwe: MDC Reacts On Lumumba

The Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has rejected the appointment of Acie Lumumba as the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Communications Task force chair, saying he is "not fit to be near treasury even as a sweeper."

According to the MDC National Spokesperson Jacob Mafume,the appointment of Lumumba is an effect of creating a parallel structure in the government.

"Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is a fraud,he has removed all doubt by his decision to give Acie Lumumba a treasury job. Lumumba is being rewarded for peddling pedestrian propaganda while expressing a vote of no confidence in Nick Mangwana who is so desperate to fill the George Charamba smelly shoes," Mafume said.

He added: "So desperate was he that he had to prove himself by dragging Ncube to ZBC just to prove himself to be a man who is turning out to be a self-appointed Prime Minister. We are not only concerned by the move to appoint Lumumba, but the net effect of creating a parallel structure in government. It sets a wrong precedent. It is also an issue of paying many people for doing the same thing on tax payer's money," he said.

He added that Lumumba lacks competency and is too arrogant and partisan to be a government communicator.

"The appointment of Lumumba follows several other questionable appointments including that of David Mnangagwa to the NSSA board, Nick Mangwana as permanent secretary and the shock appointment of controversial socialite Ginimbi (Genius Kadungure) to the post of ZTA brand ambassador. Lumumba is a questionable character who even bragged of abusing funds on radio including on SABC," Mafume said.

Mafume added: "He is therefore not fit to be near treasury even as a sweeper. He also lacks the competency and is too arrogant and partisan to be a government communicator. Even if it was a different person, the Minister ought to have followed due procedure.

The MDC spokesperson said government must flight advertisements in newspapers of national circulation in order to the best candidates.