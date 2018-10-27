Uganda: We Won't Give Up On Fight Against Land Grabbers - Besigye

Photo: Daily Monitor

Former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye.

Kampala — Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Beisgye has vowed to continue the fight against land grabbers in the country until he wins the battle.

Dr Besigye was addressing residents of Lusanja in Wakiso District who were evicted by a tycoon known as Kiconco Medard on October 12.

"Land grabbing is a sign that people are powerless since they have no power over their wealth because land is part of someone's wealth," Dr Kizza said.

He added that Lusanja is going to be the start point for the fight against land grabbers.

Dr Besigye who was in the company of other opposition leader Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Mps; Betty Nambooze, Allan Sewanyana among others had come to pay a visit to the victims of the Lusanja eviction.

They came along with bags of cement, tools and also gave them Shs2.5 million to help them in the construction of a better structure rather sleeping under one tent.

President Yoweri Museveni and Kyadondo East MP Robert Ssenatmu also paid courtesy visit to the evicted people.

Besigye told the people that they had come along with a team of lawyers that will represent the affected people until they get back everything that they lost.

"We have come with a team of lawyers, they already have the file with everything in regard to this case, they are going to work with you here and make sure that you are paid back everything that you lost," he said.

Lukwago introduced the team of lawyers that is going to represent them. The team is going to be led by the human rights advocate, Ladislaus Rwakafuzi who will be working with Nathan Mpenje, Becca Ssekanja, and Moses Kabusu.

Lukwago described the manner in which the people were evicted as impunity.

"Prosecution should be done against Kiconco, this is impunity. How can Kiconco have a barracks of police? The court order was saying 16 people but hundreds of people were evicted," Mr. Lukwago lamented.