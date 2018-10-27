Former Zanu PF Youth leaders Kudzanai Chipanga and Innocent Hamandishe's bid to rejoin the ruling party suffered a setback after the National Disciplinary Committee declined their request to be readmitted.

Chipanga and Hamandishe were expelled from Zanu PF during the operation restore legacy that displaced party members aligned to the G40 faction including former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, Professor Jonathan Moyo and Savior Kasukuwere among others.

Briefing the media after the Central Committee meeting at party headquarters today, Zanu PF Information, Media and Publicity Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the party's National Disciplinary Committee had declined to readmit former Youth League leaders Chipanga and and his counterpart Innocent Hamandishe.

The duo, who vehemently opposed President Mnangagwa's rise to power, are understood to have written to their former party pleading for readmission.

Meanwhile, former deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Annastancia Ndlovu has been re-admitted as an ordinary card carrying member.

As part of her re-admission conditions, Ndlovu will not assume any leadership position until after two years.

Meanwhile, it also came out that Zanu PF's annual gathering dubbed People's Conference preparations are going well with Zanu PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu giving a comprehensive report on preparations to which Moyo said the politburo gave a nod.