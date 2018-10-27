27 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bududa Landslides - Government Calls Off Search for Missing People

By Kelvin Atuhaire

Kampala — The government on Friday officially called off the search for people that were swept away by the devastating mudslides in the villages of Bakalasi Sub County in Bududa District.

Mr Martin Owor, the commissioner for disaster in the office of the Prime Minister (OPM), said that they are now focusing on taking care of those that survived as well as families of those who lost their lives in the disaster.

"Officially, the search for dead bodies ends today (Friday), we are now looking at those affected and allocation of the people," said Mr Owor at his office while receiving relief items donated by Zte company.

By the time of calling off the search, 49 people had been confirmed dead..

The commissioner added that they had acquired a satellite video that shows the whole area of Bukalasi five minutes before it was washed away by floods.

He added that they are going to sit down with the locals from Bududa to look at house-by-house to confirm if the number of the people, both dead and alive marches with those that were there before the landslides.

