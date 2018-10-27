27 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Ekurhuleni Appeals for Peace in Taxi Industry Following Spate of Killings

Photo: SABC News/YouTube
A taxi after shooting incident (file photo).

The ANC in the Ekurhuleni region has appealed for peace in taxi industries following a spate of killings in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the party said it has "witnessed recent incidents of senseless taxi violence" which resulted in the death of several people in recent weeks.

"In one of the incidents, four people were mercilessly shot in a car and just a few days ago, another man was also shot and killed in a separate incident," the party said.

The party said the spate of violent killings in the area were "quite saddening", adding that those who are behind the killings should be brought to book.

"As the ANC, we believe that where there are differing views on any matter, violence cannot be an answer but negotiations and finding an amicable solution is the only way.

"People who are being killed in these senseless fights are bread winners, fathers, uncles and brothers to some of our community members."

News24 reported on Thursday that a Johannesburg taxi association chairperson was shot and killed by two suspects at a taxi rank in Roodepoort.

"It's alleged that the deceased was at a taxi rank when two suspects approached him and started firing shots at him. The deceased was shot 10 times," police said.

According to the police, the suspects drove off and were followed by a taxi driver' who then alerted the police to their whereabouts.

The police cornered the suspects in Protea Glen' Soweto, and they were arrested. One of the suspects is believed to be a police officer attached to Johannesburg Central's local criminal record centre.

The motive for the killing is not yet known and police are still investigating.

Also on the same day, the chairperson of the Lawley Taxi Association was shot dead at Sheffield Plaza in Lenasia South, News24 reported.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the incident to News24.

"Three suspects armed with high-calibre rifles fired several rounds, killing the man and wounding a passer-by."

The wounded woman was taken to hospital. Dlamini told News24 that no arrests had been made yet. Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.

Source: News24

