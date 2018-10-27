The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has approved the prosecution of 22 suspects over Sh2.5 billion scandal at the Government Advertising Agency.
Here is a list of the suspects and firms facing fraud charges.
Those facing conspiracy to commit a felony charge are:
Sammy Itemere
Dennis Kuko Chebitweny
Ayub Savula
Melody Gatwiri Ringera
Hellen Jepkorir Kemboi
Dickson Oniala Nyandiga
Henry Musambaga Mundasia
Fredrick Okello Owiti
Edith Kainda Nkanata
Amos Matanga Tayari
Susan C. Akinyi Ouma
Gladys Hadida Bwora
Gladys Isaka Mwanyika
Agren Jescah Ateka
Rachel Wanjiru Munge
Nellie Nyachomba Kibocha
Sammy Makau Mule
Tabitha Nyamboke Oriba
Martin Njoroge Njehnga
Hanna Wangari Wanderi
Victor Owino Achola
Joseph Kamau Charagu
The Sunday Publishers Limited
Melsav Company Limited
Johnnewton Communications
The Express Media Group
No Burns Protection Agencies Limited
Cross Continents Ventures Limited
Shieldlock Limited
Those facing the charge of obtaining money by false pretence are:
Ayub Savula
Melody Gatwiri Ringera
Hellen Jepkorir Kemboi
The Sunday Publishers Limited
Melsav Company Limited
Johnnewton Communications
The Express Media Group
No Burns Protection Agencies Limited
Cross Continents Ventures Limited
Shieldlock Limited
Those facing abuse of office charge are:
Sammy Itemere
Dennis Kuko Chebitweny
Dickson Oniala Nyandiga
Henry Musambaga Mundasia
Susan C. Akinyi Ouma