27 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Names of Suspects and Firms Linked to Gaa Scandal

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has approved the prosecution of 22 suspects over Sh2.5 billion scandal at the Government Advertising Agency.

Here is a list of the suspects and firms facing fraud charges.

Those facing conspiracy to commit a felony charge are:

Sammy Itemere

Dennis Kuko Chebitweny

Ayub Savula

Melody Gatwiri Ringera

Hellen Jepkorir Kemboi

Dickson Oniala Nyandiga

Henry Musambaga Mundasia

Fredrick Okello Owiti

Edith Kainda Nkanata

Amos Matanga Tayari

Susan C. Akinyi Ouma

Gladys Hadida Bwora

Gladys Isaka Mwanyika

Agren Jescah Ateka

Rachel Wanjiru Munge

Nellie Nyachomba Kibocha

Sammy Makau Mule

Tabitha Nyamboke Oriba

Martin Njoroge Njehnga

Hanna Wangari Wanderi

Victor Owino Achola

Joseph Kamau Charagu

The Sunday Publishers Limited

Melsav Company Limited

Johnnewton Communications

The Express Media Group

No Burns Protection Agencies Limited

Cross Continents Ventures Limited

Shieldlock Limited

Those facing the charge of obtaining money by false pretence are:

Ayub Savula

Melody Gatwiri Ringera

Hellen Jepkorir Kemboi

The Sunday Publishers Limited

Melsav Company Limited

Johnnewton Communications

The Express Media Group

No Burns Protection Agencies Limited

Cross Continents Ventures Limited

Shieldlock Limited

Those facing abuse of office charge are:

Sammy Itemere

Dennis Kuko Chebitweny

Dickson Oniala Nyandiga

Henry Musambaga Mundasia

Susan C. Akinyi Ouma

