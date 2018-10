press release

A combined stock theft operation 'Operation Nyama' led to the arrest of two suspects both age 26. The role players involve are Sterkspruit and Aliwal North Stock Theft together with CI.

On 2018-10-20 at Manxebi locality Sterkspruit the Stock was stolen. The eleven sheep were recovered at the Lady-Grey Stock post and handed over to the lawful owner.

The Cluster Commander Brig Trevor Mey commended the members on combining their forces in reaching the success.