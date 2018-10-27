press release

The Police in Modimolle have opened a case of Culpable Homicide after six (6) people died during an apparent head on collision involving a sedan and a bakkie. All six deceased were in the sedan. Three people were seriously injured and were all in the bakkie. They were taken to hospital.

The accident happened this evening on 2018-10-26 at around 19h00 along the N1 south of Kranskop tollgate. The identities of the deceased have not yet been determined. The cause of the collision is also not yet known at this stage as police investigations are still unfolding.