Photo: The Herald

Opposition politition Nelson Chamisa.

The MDC President Nelson Chamisa yesterday pleaded with the Parliament of Zimbabwe to institute an inquiry into the ballooning national debt estimated to be over $16 billion charging that it must unearth details that explain how the debt was acquired and what was it used for.

Briefing the media yesterday at party headquarters in the capital Chamisa said his address comes on victims of government's appetite for spending which he said has impacted on the debt.

"We call upon Parliament to institute a parliamentary inquiry into the fuel gate, domestic debt and treasury bills scandal.

"We call for an audit of the national debt to be done urgently and be indexed country by country, institution by institution and person by person," Chamisa said. "The national debt has astronomically ballooned."

He added that at least $4 billion debt was incurred between November 2017 and to date solidifying allegations by former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, who fingered Patrick Chinamasa and President Mnangagwa, for abuse of state resources while financing the power transition that saw Robert Mugabe resigning after 37 years of power grip.

"Today, this administration, through the new minister of finance revealed disquieting and chilling disclosures of the greedy in government. The government has added over $7 billion to the National debt in less than 5 years and $4 billion since November 2017 through treasury bills, of which we are told more than three quarters of that money went to a few people."

The former Kuwadzana East legislator further took a swipe at government spending likening the new dispensation's foreign trips to that of Mugabe's days.

"Uncontrollable expenditure is the main ailment of this government. The incumbent administration has perpetuated the historical penchant of travelling outside the country,

"In Zimbabwe, we now see the emergence of two classes; the looting class comprising those in positions of trust and privileged access and the looking class, of the innocent suffering observing majority who are victims," he said.