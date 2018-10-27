27 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2019 - INEC Clears Al-Mustapha to Run for President

Photo: premium times
Hamza Al-Mustapha and TB Joshua (file photo).
By Josiah Oluwole

The Independent National Electoral Commission has cleared Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former chief security adviser to the late dictator, Sani Abacha, to run for president on the platform of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN).

Mr Al-Mustapha, who retired as a major from the Nigerian Army, is remembered for his unsavoury role in the dark days of the Sani Abacha regime.

He was detained for several years while undergoing trial for the gruesome murder of Kudirat Abiola, the wife of the equally murdered winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections, Moshood Abiola.

He was subsequently discharged by the court after the prosecution reportedly failed to prove the murder case against him, contrary to the nationwide sentiment of his culpability.

He participated in the primaries of the PPN earlier in October where he emerged winner and presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

He hails from Nguru, in Yobe State and is 58 years old.

INEC's clearance of Mr Al-Mustapha was made on October 18 and has been pasted alongside others in its state secretariats nationwide.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

