Nigeria: Gov Obiano My Long Time Friend - Ooni of Ife

press release

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Nigeria was in Ile-Ife on Friday to congratulate the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and his queen, Silekunola Ogunwusi (Yeyeluwa) on their wedding which took place recently.

Describing Ooni Ogunwusi who is a Co-Chairman of National Council Of Traditional Rulers Of Nigeria, his father and long time friend, Mr Obianor called Ile-Ife the spiritual home of the Yorubas where everyone came from.

"Your Majesty, I was far away in America when you got married last week. As a son and long time friend of yours, I consider it necessary to come and congratulate you and your beautiful Yeyeluwa because you have always shown love to me, to my wife to our government, to the people of Anambra state and Igboland in general. My wife and I are so proud to be associated with you as the king of this town Ile-Ife which is the spiritual home of the Yorubas where everyone came from," Governor Obiano said.

"Kabiyesi, I pray for your long life on this sacred throne of Oduduwa, I wish you and your wife yeyeluwa good health and God Almighty will bless your marriage with good children," he added.

Responding, the monarch thanked Governor Obiano for the visit, describing him as a long time friend who has always shown love and respect to the throne of Oduduwa and the overall traditional institution in Nigeria

"Your Excellency, on behalf of Yeluwa and I and on behalf of the people of Ife Kingdom, I welcome you to your home, this is the throne of Oduduwa, father of over 500m people worldwide.

"We have come a long way together. You are my long time friend even when we had nothing and when we didn't know God had prepared exhalted posititons for both of us in this country. You have also made me so proud of you as one of the very best governors this country has ever produced.

" You have been working assiduously in the service of your people and that is why you are well loved by the people of Anambra and Igbo nation as a whole," Ooni said.

GOVERNOR OBIANO OF ANAMBRA VISITS OONI OF IFE AND WIFE, WISHES THEM A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE

GOVERNOR OBIANO OF ANAMBRA VISITS OONI OF IFE AND WIFE, WISHES THEM A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE

GOVERNOR OBIANO OF ANAMBRA VISITS OONI OF IFE AND WIFE, WISHES THEM A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE

GOVERNOR OBIANO OF ANAMBRA VISITS OONI OF IFE AND WIFE, WISHES THEM A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE

GOVERNOR OBIANO OF ANAMBRA VISITS OONI OF IFE AND WIFE, WISHES THEM A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE

GOVERNOR OBIANO OF ANAMBRA VISITS OONI OF IFE AND WIFE, WISHES THEM A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE

GOVERNOR OBIANO OF ANAMBRA VISITS OONI OF IFE AND WIFE, WISHES THEM A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE

GOVERNOR OBIANO OF ANAMBRA VISITS OONI OF IFE AND WIFE, WISHES THEM A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE

The monarch called for a standing ovation from the people in the hall including Yeyesorun, the wife of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti and her entourage in honour of the governor, appreciating him as a good example of accountability and leadership. He implored him to remain focussed and never relent in his determination to develop Anambra State.