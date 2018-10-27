Photo: Capital FM

DP William Ruto in church (file photo).

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday insisted that he will continue supporting churches through harambees despite criticism and questions about his sources of wealth.

Mr Ruto, while attending the installation of Pefa Church regional bishops in Karatina, Nyeri County, said he is unapologetic about helping religious institutions.

EVANGELISM

The DP described himself as an evangelist dedicated to spreading the gospel and supporting churches.

He also pointed out that he was raised by Christian parents.

"If not a deputy president, I would be an evangelist," he said at Karatina Stadium.

He added: "I know there are charges against me for helping Christians in churches. I plead guilty to the charges so there is no requirement of witnesses. I am not ashamed of my faith."

However, Mr Ruto did not announce his contribution and hand the money over publicly as has been the case in the past.

After his speech, he walked back to his seat without inviting other political leaders to contribute.

Soon after the closing prayers, he took his contribution to the church leadership, away from the cameras.

The deputy president is also supporting a programme aimed at translating the Bible into various languages.

RUTO'S ARGUMENTS

The DP donated at least Sh60 million in different harambees in the six months to July, almost eight times his salary in as many months. This is according to tabulations by the Nation.

At the functions he attends, Mr Ruto almost always delivers a bundle of crisp notes, well-arranged and into the hands of smiling members of the clergy.

It is a trend he has vehemently defended, arguing that "unlike God, who gave His son as a sacrifice, none of us is being asked to give more than we can".

Even in his immense generosity, Mr Ruto argues that while he is not a poor man, he is being subjected to scrutiny together with those he says are much richer than he is.

Regarding a lifestyle audit, the deputy president said he is ready as he has nothing to hide.

Mr Ruto has also dismissed claims that he owns a chain of hotels and a number of choppers.

"All these are speculations which are not based on any evidence. I have been linked to several hotels such as Six Eighty, Boulevard ... and several choppers ... I want to [make public] what I rightfully own," he said in an interview in July.

According to the Salaries and Remunerations Commission, he earns Sh1.4 million per month.