The untimely death of Prof Christopher Lukorito Wanjala has shaken the literary world and the country as a whole.

The demise came in close succession to the death of another literary giant, Prof David Rubadiri whose eulogy Chis wrote in these spaces just a few days ago.

Prof Wanjala started his literary career at then University College, Nairobi in 1968. The 1960s and the 1970s were turbulent years in Kenya's educational history: The colonial structures in education were still visible and entrenched.

Young Wanjala belonged to a rare breed of young African scholars who not only experienced the transition of university literature curriculum from the colonial one but also pioneered in the Africanisation of the literature syllabus at the University College's Literature Department.

He sharpened his literary horns by engaging his own lecturers among them, Ngugi wa Thiong'o and Taban Lo Liyong.

Prof Wanjala cut a niche for himself as an eastern African literary critic -- a feat that easily made him the natural father of literary criticism in the region.

He contributed to debates on literature, politics and culture in the press, journals and public lectures.

He had seen the dichotomy between writers who seriously drew from the socio-economic reality of East Africa and those who frivolously practised art for art's sake.

Angus Calder, who introduced one of the late Prof's books, says: "(Chris Wanjala) understands that, while creative writing in East Africa goes surging and straining onwards, the critic who really wants to influence its pace and direction must work very hard himself." Prof Wanjala walked this talk.

Prof Taban lo Liyong had publishedThe Last Word (1969), which was more of a bibliographical survey, showing gaps in the publication of creative works, than a work of literary criticism.

INSPIRATION

Lo Liyong's claim that there was a literary desert in East Africa gave Wanjala the inspiration to publishStandpoints on African Literature(1973),The Season of Harvest(1978),Attachment to the Sun,which he co-edited with Douglas Blackburn; and, finally, his opus magnum,For Home and Freedom(1980).

Prof Chris had also interests in Kiswahili literature.

In his earlier career African scholars and political thinkers were easily divided into the radical intelligentsia with lofty ideals and liberals and renegades.

His essays inSeason of Harvestare part of what he wrote for the press, literary magazines and scholarly journals, and they established his reputation as a literary critic.

He was briefly the editor ofJoliso: Journal of East African Literature, before engrossing himself into the academia.

In mid 1970s Wanjala had moved from orthodox Marxism to a Hegelian view that literature and the history of a nation were closely connected.

He was heavily influenced by Georg Lukacs, Bertolt Brecht, and Erich Fromm. He believed, like Hegel and Georg Lukacs, that East African literature would progress when it addressed development issues in society.

He engaged the east African novel genre in both its form and content at a time when a new class -- the bourgeoisie -- had overthrown the political and economic power of the colonial West and was unabatedly imposing its own socio-economic and political values on its majority subjects.

CREATIVE WRITING

The 1962 language of expression question at the Makerere conference had divided literary scholars in the middle with Wanjala supporting creative writing in English as opposed to vernacular languages.

He argued that African creative writers needed to speak back to the coloniser and the international community.

Prof Wanjala was the second full professor -- after Prof Andrew John Gurr, in 1971 -- to give an inaugural lecture at the University of Nairobi.

Like Ngugi, Micere Mugo, and Wanjiku Kabira, Wanjala showed immense interest in oral literature, poetry and drama.

His praise for writers such as Ngugi, Okot p'Bitek, Ebrahim Hussein, Leonard Kibera and Robert Serumaga helped to maintain their reputation, whereas his repudiation of David G. Maillu, Taban Lo Liyong and others in the domain of popular culture maintained their notoriety.

I sat at his feet and learnt a lot from his generosity. He introduced me to and secured my membership to the Senior Common Room only one month to his death. He was a mentor, teacher, community leader and father to many of us.

Prof is gone but his works will live on into eternity.

Dr Remmy Shiundu is a senior lecturer Kaimosi Friends University College