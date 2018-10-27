Businessman Brian Yongo was arrested on Saturday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for allegedly using a forged logbook to obtain Sh4 million from a micro-finance institution.

Mr Yongo, a debt collector, is said to have submitted a forged logbook for a Range Rover as security for the loan he took from Mwananchi Credit Limited.

DETAINED

He defaulted in paying and when the lender impounded the vehicle and tried to sell it, it discovered that the logbook was not in the system of the National Transport and Safety Authority and the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Flying Squad Head of Operations John Njoroge said his officers arrested Mr Yongo at 9.30am at his home in Lavington, Nairobi County.

"We shall charge him tomorrow with the offence of forgery and obtaining money by false pretences," Mr Njoroge said.

Mr Yongo was taken to Nairobi Area Police headquarters, he said.

The controversial businessman was in the news a month ago when he had former Lugari member of parliament Cyrus Jirongo committed to civil jail over a Sh20 million debt.

Mr Jirongo is battling another debt of Sh100 million claimed by Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli.