Tanzania: Three Held Over Human Trafficking

POLICE in Tanga region are holding three people alleged to have been involved in transportation of 30 illegal immigrants to Dar es Salaam via RATCO Bus Company.

Tanga Regional Police Commander (RPC), SACP Edward Bukombe released the information during a press conference in his office yesterday afternoon, saying that the suspects were nabbed by police on the 25th of October from different parts of the city while the illegal immigrants were arrested on 20th October at RATCO bus office in Mkwakwani street ready for the journey to Dar es salaam.

RPC Bukombe named the suspects as Yahaya Mohamed (30), a Somali national, Mussa Ramadhani alias 'Ngosha'(35) and Erick Chomba (50), residents of Mkanyageni village in Muheza district.

He further said that the police set an ambush after receiving reliable information from good Samaritans who tipped them that illegal immigrants were about to be transported to Dar es Salaam.

He named the illegal immigrants from Kenya, Ethiopia and Somali as Mohamed Mohamed (40), Salimu Bakari (14), Said Bakari (15), and Ali Hassain (13) both from Kenya and Ali Ibrahim (34) from Somali.

Other illegal immigrants from Ethiopia are Iskae Ambaba (35), Anore Iyela (25), Maasam Abaine (18), Mishamo Asafa (20), Adise Dasta (20), Ndamise Anitho (30), Ndamankya Manama (35), Sugamo Arificho (35), Degela Tedera (20), Geretu Aragha (18), Murkan Segai (26), Emanuel Adinho (26),Sendeka Aladama (19),Malesa Tumiso (21), Biamo Erisado(21), Melkamu Halye (31), Tedk Ademu (18), Hafebo Demise (27), Legiso Emanuel (29), Ligiso Mesele (33), Mandaro Demeke (60), Shemebo Eyasu (16), Mesamo Abayneh (40), Lemboro Tigabu (27) and Asfawu Solomoni.

The RPC called on 'wananchi' to release information to the police as soon as they suspect any criminal activity.