Tanzania: PM Puts School Under Microscope Over Theft

Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa has directed the registrar of cooperatives to investigate collection and expenditure of school fees of Buluba Secondary School which is owned by Shinyanga Regional Cooperative Union (SHIRECU) due to failure of the school toimplement development and renovation of infrastructures since it was opened.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Cooperatives, Dr Charles Tizeba who represented the PM made the statement yesterday at Shinyanga Municipality in a Jubilee ceremony to mark more than 50 years since the school was found in 1967, at an event which also doubled as the graduation ceremony of form four students.

Dr Tizeba ordered the Regional Registrar of Cooperatives in Shinyanga region to make sure they get details concerning collection of school fees and expenditure in order to prove how union funds are spent, since there is perception that union money is being stolen.

"I am here to represent the Premier and the statement I made here are directives from him, this school belongs to the union members, we are tired of hearing that there is theft in the union, we need to see development of the union," said Dr Tizeba.

The minister further said that the school has 450 students, whereby day scholars' pays 700,000/- and boarding students pays 1.5 million per year, therefore it was reasonable for the school to cover some of the challenges it faces.

The school is the centre of education in the region and has students from form one to six, although some of the challenge it faces includes absence of a fence, cafeteria and dormitories.

He said previously the union was a major grassroot foundation to farmers, but it came a time when its performance deteriorated drastically, causing frustration to peasants after numerous cases of theft were reported, adding that the fifth phase government has managed to recover some of the union properties which were sold.

The Chairman of Tanzania Centre of Development of Cooperative (TCDC), Dr Titus Kamani urged parents to contribute money and items for the construction of better infrastructure for the school.

The General Manager of SHIRECU, Mr Nyaluga Lameck said that the school needs to construct a girl's dormitory and fence, where an impromptu harambee managed to collect 14.3 m/- and over 40 m/- was pledged.