Deputy President William Ruto has said that the state will support the bill by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua that will see government tenders below Sh1 billion awarded to Kenyans.

While Speaking in Karatina at a church ceremony, Ruto says foreigners are all welcome to work in the country but should not take over jobs that are meant for Kenyans.

"We want our people to also be comfortable working in their country and therefore will support that bill because good governance protects jobs of its citizens," said Ruto.

Ruto's comments come after Gachagua proposed to amend the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2018 that will lock out foreigners from contracts below Sh1 billion.

The ceremony installed four bishops who will oversee newly created PEFA regions. 61 bishops were ordained and 28 district overseers were installed by Bishop Joseph Mophat Kilioba.

Other leaders who were present include Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga, his deputy Caroline Karugu, Nyeri senator Ephraim Maina, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Nyeri MP Rahab Mukami among other leaders.

At the same time, Ruto called on religious leaders not to hesitate in calling political leaders in church activities saying that they are key figures in leadership of this nation and they must be partners

"The state will continue to be partners with the church as long as we lead this nation," Ruto said

He said that there have been allegations that he is supporting the church financially but said he will continue noting he has accepted the said claims.

"I will continue serving and supporting the church since I know the person am serving," he noted

He also noted that the state will provide funds of ensuring the holy book, the bible is translated into all languages in the country to ensure the work of evangelism is made easier.