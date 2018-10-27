SUSTAINABILITY of the country's development agenda despite changes in regimes is among aspects that have catapult China's social and economic advancement.

This has been observed by the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary-General, Bashiru Ally, and his delegation of 20 government and CCM officials who undertook a 10-day strategic visit to China.

Speaking at a press conference at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) upon their arrival in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dr Bashiru said that there are four lessons learnt from the strategic visit that canAdding,

"China has been able to agree on the county's direction for its development, where it is heading is not a topic for discussion. This has proven to be beneficial in creating the country's unity and patriotism.

Discussions are on the strategies, techniques and new ideas that will take the country one step closer to where it is heading." He continued saying that of recent, they are faced with developmental challenges as they still place themselves among countries that are developing, as they have not reached the level of development they want to attain, due to two challenges including the proportion of developed people is not equal throughout the country and the desire for development increases among citizens in every step made as they strive to eradicate poverty.

"China has invested in special training schools, where all leaders and government officials whether it is government or political party, must attend and learn on how to manage public issues," noted Mr Ally. Adding that,

"We have also planned to build our own leadership training centre for the party that will be owned by six liberation parties from Africa. It is a project of two years and is expected to be ready by 2020 whereas currently we are setting the required syllabus. There is also a plan to revamp former leadership schools that have already been established but are currently not doing well, he asserted.

Further commenting on another important aspect learnt from the trip he said that China has invested in the education and ability of its citizens, and in every step of development be it in industries, infrastructure or health sectors, they fully participate and have managed to create professionals who are capable and produce products of high quality.

"We are talking about creativity in every sector and the targeted people being the youth. The Chinese government has invested in centres that focus on building youth's creativity and ability especially through vocational training schools.

This has made Chinese to talk less and do more as their famous saying goes 'empty talks harm the nation'," continued Mr Ally.

He further added that Tanzania needs to have strict systems that watch and enforce accountability, measure public and party issues as Chinese are doing in fighting the war against corruption, which leads them to properly utilise all resources especially time, with high levels of discipline from the highest to the lowest leadership positions.

Moreover, China has invested in their citizens' development focusing on what they do to improve the lives of every citizen, investing in health, environment and infrastructure sectors, he said. be adopted.

Among them, he said, it will be advantageous for the development of Tanzania if the continuity of agenda, in taking the country one step further in its development, can be adopted.