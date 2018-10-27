Tanzania: Traffic Police Swoop Nets 359 Unruly Drivers

TRAFFIC police in the country have acted tough on unruly motorists, nabbing various drivers, including those of government-owned vehicles who were booked for various offences in an operation conducted along the Dodoma- Morogoro highway this week.

The exercise came in the wake of two horrific road carnages that occurred within a week, claiming lives of three Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads) workers in Kagera Region and five employees of the Ministry of Agriculture in Dodoma Region.

Head of Traffic Police Department, Fortunatus Musilim told the 'Daily News' yesterday that during the operation some drivers who committed traffic offences were ordered to pay fines, while others were directed to report to police stations for further actions.

"Some drivers paid fines but those who were caught driving at dangerously high speed, were ordered to report to the police stations for further measures among them were drivers of State-owned vehicles," Commander Musilim said.

He explained that the law gives him power to downgrade class C of their driving licences, thus bar them from engaging in driving for six months... "If the driver will be taken to court thereafter he would be required to attend a driving school and undertake a test and if he fails then it's over," said Commander Musilim.

The traffic boss, however, directed the exercise to be continuous and be executed countrywide in order to contain such accidents.

Dodoma Regional Traffic Officer (RTO), Nuru Mohamed said that during the two-day exercise, traffic police managed to seize 359 vehicles for speeding of which 35 were State-owned, 74 buses and 250 private vehicles including those owned by political party leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma on Tuesday, Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Engineer Hamad Masauni said drivers of State -owned vehicles will now have their C and E Classes of driving licences downgraded under fresh strategies outlined by the National Road Safety Council upon proof of reckless driving

The Deputy Minister who addressed reporters after a maiden meeting with newly appointed members of the National Road Safety Council, Eng Masauni said downgrading their driving licences would automatically disqualify them from driving government vehicles.

"Reckless drivers will now be remanded and taken to court for violation of traffic regulations," remarked the Deputy Minister, who doubles as the National Road Safety Council Chairman. Engineer Masauni said that the Council also intends to request the government to issue a circular to all leaders, to control them from pressurizing their drivers to violate traffic regulations.

On May 21, this year, three employees of Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) died in a road accident while on assignment. August 4, this year, a former Public Relations Officer under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamza Temba, died on the spot after an official car he was travelling in swerved and overturned in Manyara Region.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, who sustained severe injuries and was admitted to Muhimbili National Hospital.

A former TSN journalist Shadrack Sagati died on July 30 after the Toyota Land Cruiser V 8 station wagon carrying him and other officials of the ministry, among them Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Ludovick Nduhiye, overturned at Katoro area, Geita Region