Tanzania: Arusha to Host Criminal Tribunal Open Day

FOREIGN Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Dr Augustine Mahiga will next week grace the second Arusha International Organisations Open Day to be held on November 3 this year.

A statement availed to the 'Daily News' yesterday revealed that Dr Mahiga will be the guest of honour in the event organised by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (Mechanism).

The annual event aims to provide the general public with an opportunity to learn more about the mandate and functioning of the various international institutions based in Arusha.

Apart from the mechanism, other international organisations that will feature in the event which is open to the public include the African Court for Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR), the African Institute of International Law, the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC) and the East African Community (EAC) in its constituent institutions.

Others include the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community, the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute and the Pan African Postal Union. Judge William Sekule from the Mechanism and several heads of international organisations are expected to address the public during the open day.

The day will also feature the screening of an International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) documentary titled 'Justice Today' and 'The Path to Reconciliation'.

The public will also have the opportunity to visit an exhibition at the library about the rich archives of the ICTR and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

Established by the Security Council of the United Nations in 2010, the Mechanism is mandated to carry out a number of essential functions of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) after the completion of their respective mandates.