Tanzania: Stars Match Puts League On Ice

THREE Mainland Premier League matches will be put on hold to give way for the Taifa Stars which will be camping ahead of their crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match against Lesotho on November 14 this year.

This was announced yesterday by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) Chief Executive Officer Boniface Wambura, who revealed that the affected games include African Lyon against Young Africans, which was set on November 7th Simba versus KMC and Azam against Mbao FC which were planned to be played on November 8th.

"We know the importance of the game against Lesotho to our country that is why we have agreed to postpone these matches since most players who form the national football team originate from the mentioned clubs," Wambura said.

He also revealed that three games which were put on hold in the second round of the campaign have been rescheduled to November 21st this year.

The matches will see Mwadui hosting Yanga at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga, Simba will be at the National Stadium entertaining Lipuli FC on the same day, while Azam will host Ruvu Shootings on November 22nd at Azam Complex, Chamazi. "All the concerned parties have been notified about these changes of game schedule," Wambura said.

In a related development, Wambura said the annual General Meeting of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) will be held on December 1st this year in Tanga of which he said one of the agendas on the day would be election of some leaders to fill various vacant posts.

According to him, some of the posts to be filled include the one of chairman, representatives of First Division League (FDL) and Second Division League (SDL) respectively.

He also said, on the day, they will scrutinize the upcoming 2019 budget, report from TPL clubs as well as the income generated from the elapsing period