TOP Dar es Salaam basketball teams are set to renew their rivalry, when the National Basketball League (NBL) throws off in the city today.

Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) President Phares Magesa said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations for the league that is scheduled to wind up on November 4 this year have been finalised. Magesa said that the league will be played at two Dar-based venues- the National Indoor Stadium and Bandari courts.

TBF president said that about 23 teams from hosts Dar es Salaam, upcountry and Zanzibar have confirmed their participation in the league. He said that 15 men and eight women's teams have confirmed to battle it out for the top honours.

Magesa named men teams as defending champions JKT, RBA champions Oilers, Savio, Tanzania Prisons, V ijana, Ukonga Kings and ABC all of Dar es Salaam, who will renew their rivalry after stiff challenges at RBA League 2018.

Other teams in the category are Bandari (Tanga), Kings (Manyara), Risasi (Shinyanga), while others are expected from Central, Southern, Western, Southern East and Zanzibar Conferences according to Magesa.

"With the aim to motivate, promote and develop women basketball, we have decided to make the event open for any team wishing to take part, this might help to have more teams and competitive event," he said.

Lady Lioness of Dar es Salaam are women's defending champions and will be there to defend their title. Magesa said that winners in both categories will book tickets to represent Tanzania in next year's FIBA Zone V Basketball Championship.

The president appealed to fans and sports well-wishers to come forward in big numbers to cheer up and support their teams.

"We also encourage more sponsors and support, so as to have smooth league... our aim is to keep moving toward development and we are heading in the right direction but without support it will be impossible," he said.