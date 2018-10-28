28 October 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Rural Energy Programme Lights 227 Villages in Simanjiro

By Joseph Lyimo

Simanjiro — Villagers in 25 villages in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region, have now access to electricity after the Rural Energy Agency (REA) connected hundreds of households in 227 suburbs.

The Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) district manager, Mr Jaston Bayasabe, revealed this during the councilors' meeting held on Friday, last week.

He said the programme started in June, this year, and will be complete by December, next year, whereby thousands of households will be connected.

He said 60 villages in Simanjiro District have had no access to electricity since the country became independent.

"Nearly half of villages in Simanjiro have already been connected with electricity and we are planning to make sure that the project is reaching them," he said.

He said land conflicts had remained a major challenge to extend power access as some equipment were vandalised during confrontations between farmers and livestock keepers.

The district council chairman, Mr Albert Msole, said the implementation of rural energy programme would enable improved access to electricity within the district.

"Electricity is important for improving the lives of people, not only for lighting, but it also stimulates income generating activities, improves water supply and social services such as education and health.

Terrat Ward councilor Jackson Materi said people had waited for electricity for a long time as only 11 wards out of 18 had access to power.

Read the original article on Citizen.

