Kenya: Shabana Promoted to Super League

Shabana beat Mwatate United 7-6 in post match penalties at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to gain promotion to the National Super League on Sunday.

Both sides had settled for a 1-1 draw in regulation time forcing the match to be decided on penalties as per the promotion playoff regulations.

After a goalless first half, Mwatate United's John Musyoka broke the deadlock a minute after restart before Dennis Nyangwono equalized on 62 minutes.

Mwatate's Victor Omollo blasted wide his sudden death penalty after both teams had netted their initial five spot kicks.

Shabana, cheered on by hundreds of fans who travelled all the way from Kisii as well as Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, converted through Joash Ogega, Andrew Ongwae, Stephen Ogati, Obutu Evans and Wycliffe Nyangechi for the first five before Peter Ogechi and Hadi Hamisi scored past Mwatate goalkeeper Rukia Salim in the sudden death.

Wanyonyi Manase, Paul Otini, Nakari Ojambo, Oliver Maghanga and Salim Munubi scored for Mwatate the first five as Juma Mwazizi scored his sixth before Victor Omollo missed.

Shabana, who finished second in the National Division One Zone B standings, join Fortune Sacco and Eldoret Youth in next season's second tier while Mwatate, who finished second in Zone A, remain in the third tier.

Taita Taveta County governor Granton Samboja was also in attendance.

Shabana coach Andrew Kanuli lined up a strong team led by former Sony Sugar and Western Stima defender Wycliffe Nyangechi who captained the side from the right back position.

Former City Stars man Andrew Ongwae partnered Evans Ogutu in defence while former Posta Rangers forward Dennis Ongeri led the attacking line.

Ongeri and Nyangwono on the other end wasted scoring chances before the breather.

Seconds after referee Dickens Mimisa blew the whistle ushering in the second half, Musyoka was played through on goal with his hard shot from inside the box beating Shabana goalkeeper Dennis Ayusa for the opener.

Nyangwono's attempted cross into the box was deflected for a corner kick. Nyangechi found the winger from the resultant corner and Nyangwono made no mistake with a solid glancing header to restore parity.

Former Kenyan international Bob Mugalia, who rested Oscar Oketch on 73 minutes, had a chance to net the winner but blasted wide his header four minutes after being introduced.