28 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuanza Sul - Construction Minister Assesses Works On Highway 120

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sumbe — The Minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, Saturday evaluted the progress of the rehabilitation works of National Road Number 120, section connecting Alto Dondo (Cuanza Norte) / Uaco Cungo (Cuanza Sul).

Speaking to the press after the visit, the Cabinet minister said that the section of the EN 120 is well advanced, as it has been concluded that the Alto Dondo / Munenga by-pass is 90 kilometers to Quibala and Quibala / Uaco Cungo, with 77 kilometers that is almost completed.

From Uaco Cungo the bridge over the Keve River is in the finishing phase of 20 kilometers, a work that is expected to finish in 2019.

He affirmed that at the moment the quality of the works will be tested in the Laboratory of the Engineer of Angola, and only after being certified will be opened to the road traffic.

The rehabilitation works of the National Road Number 120 are in charge of the Chinese companies "C.R.B.C and Sinomoch. They started in 2016 and are scheduled to be completed in March 2019. The budget for these works is around US USD 100 million.

Angola

Petro De Luanda, 1º De Agosto Clash in Handball Final

The teams of Petro de Luanda and 1º de Agosto will play at 15h00 Sunday the final of the 40th edition of the… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.