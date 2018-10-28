Angola: Asa and Sagrada Tie At Girabola 2018/19 Opening

Luanda — Atletico Sport Aviação (ASA) drew 1-1 with Sagrada Esperança of Lunda Norte on Saturday in the opening match of the national championship of the first division (Girabola2018 / 2019).

The game happened at the Estádio dos Coqueiros, where the two teams entered almost without rhythm and were, at half-time, drawn by goalless.

In the second half, it was the visiting team that opened the score in a dubious goal from Cachi, 64, when the ball hit the crossbar and did not transpose the goal line.

After two minutes, ASA equalized with Iniesta (66 '), a score that did not change until referee Feliciano Lucas's final whistle.

On the next round (2nd), ASA will visit Bravos do Maquis, while Sagrada Esperança will take on Santa Rita de Cássia.