Khartoum — Nine of the Darfuri students who were detained at the campus of El Nilein University in Khartoum last week, have been charged with public nuisance and violation of the public safety.

They were held during a solidarity meeting with detained students of El Gezira University on Thursday. A team of security agents agents and student supporters of the ruling National Congress Party stormed the campus and dispersed the students by force. Dozens of students were reportedly beaten and detained.

Defence lawyer Abdo Ishag told Radio Dabanga that the police transferred nine of the students to the northern section of Khartoum, and filed an official complaint against them.

The lawyer, a member of the Darfur Bar Association, explained that students Hamdan El Ghali, Abdelati Ahmed, Abdelmalik Hussein, Mohamed Zakariya, and Ahmed Sahan were released on bail on Friday. Babikir Abdeljabbar, Atif Abdelrahman, Abdelmalik Siddig, and Imadeldin Siddig were still in the custody, waiting for the completion of the bail proceedings.