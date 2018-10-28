Port Sudan / Haya — One man died and five others were wounded in major floods that have ravaged parts of Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state.

The torrential rains and ensuing floods that started on Wednesday evening are still continuing and hindering life in a number of places in Red Sea state.

A listener told Radio Dabanga that a young man drowned in the eastern part of Port Sudan. Five others sustained injuries when they attempted to cross streets in the city and were swept away by floods.

Health hazards

In Arbaat, north of Port Sudan, the water and electricity supply halted. Hundreds of livestock and poultry drowned.

Residents of the area expressed fears that the flooding and the cadavers would lead to a health disaster. They called on the authorities to urgently intervene.

Homeless

In the villages of Shidyab and Togarib in Haya locality, hundreds of people are living in the open after their homes were destroyed by the rains since Wednesday evening.

A number of shops also collapsed, Ahmed Yahya, MP representing Haya locality, told Radio Dabanga. A large number of livestock was killed as well.

He said that the heavy rains are still ongoing. "In addition, the people in the area are suffering from the floods coming from the nearby mountains."

Volunteers have distributed food and medical aids to the victims, Yahya added. He called on the authorities and relief organisations "to urgently intervene and provide food and shelter to the affected and save them from this catastrophic situation".