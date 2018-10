Luanda — The teams of Petro de Luanda and 1º de Agosto will play at 15h00 Sunday the final of the 40th edition of the African Women Handball Champion Clubs Cup, taking place in Abidjan (Cote Divoire).

To reach the final, Petro de Luanda - who is back in the competition - defeated the FAP (Cameroon) in the semi-finals by 24-16.

The team of 1º de Agosto, defending champions guaranteed presence after defeating by 23-13 Abo Sport of the Republic of Congo.