28 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: How We Cope With Long-Haul Flights - Athletes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elvis Ondieki and Brian Yonga

Being confined in an aeroplane with up to 241 other passengers for 15 long hours calls for a coping mechanism.

That is the reality people will have to contend with from tonight when Kenya Airways debuts its longest trip ever -- a flight from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi to the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.

LATEST SHOWS

The world's longest non-stop flight, according to airfarewatchdog.com, lasts 17 hours and 40 minutes and is from Auckland in New Zealand to Doha, Qatar.

The Nairobi-New York flight is under three hours short, and how people cope with the flight will be a learning curve.

For lessons on how to adapt, the Sunday Nation spoke with two athletes who have been in numerous long-haul flights.

Volleyball star Janet Wanja said she whiles away time by making use of the entertainment features in a plane.

"I am a fan of the arts and what better way than to catch up on the latest shows than when on a long flight? By the time we land, I will have watched some two to three movies which will get me inspired for the tournament at hand," said Wanja.

Wanja's volleyball career spans almost a decade. She was at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece and has also represented her club and the country in a number of international competitions.

MUSIC

Another frequent flyer is Beatrice Chepkoech, the 3,000m steeplechase world record holder. For the 27-year-old, a long flight offers a chance for introspection.

"I just enjoy listening to soft music as I meditate during the long trips. I also catch up on sleep," she said.

Chepkoech has enjoyed exceptional success in the 2018 season, chalking up victories including breaking the world steeplechase record by eight seconds in Monaco Diamond League along the way.

Aviation consultant Michael Otieno told the Sunday Nation that his formula for killing time on a long flight is "work, read, walk around at intervals, sleep and of course finish off my crosswords backlog".

Kenya

All Set for Naitonal Airline's Historic Flight to New York

Kenya Airways (KQ) told the Sunday Nation that they anticipate very few complaints given the care they have taken with… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.