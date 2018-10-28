28 October 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Ekwendeni Hammers Zolozolo in MEC Voter Registration Awareness Match

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Phillip Pasula

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Saturday launched the voter registration exercise in the city of Mzuzu with a thrilling football match between SISMSO Premier League sides, Zolozolo Football Club and Ekwendeni Hammers, at Chibavi Community Ground. Hammers thrashed Zolozolo 3-1.

This is the eighth and final phase of the voter registration exercise catering Likoma, Mzimba, Nkhata-Bay and Mzuzu City ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

Chisomo Mkandawire scored Ekwendeni Hammers' first goal 11 minutes from kick off. A decent cross from the left was fumbled by goalkeeper Matthias Mkandawire and Chisomo had an easy task of just tapping the ball into the yawning net.

Hammers stretched the lead in the 25th minute through Joseph Mbewe and it remained 2 nil in favour of Ekwendeni Hammers at recess.

In the 11th minute into the second half, Jairos Simkonda pulled one back for Zolozolo FC before Chisomo Mkandawire claimed a brace to seal the game at 3-1 in favour of Hammers.

Zolozolo Football Club was given K30, 000.00 and a ball by MEC while the winners, Ekwendeni Hammers went away with K50, 000.00, a trophy and a ball.

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) General Secretary, Masiya Nyasulu, thanked MEC for considering using football as a vehicle to disseminate their messages. He urged everybody to register in readiness for the 2019 polls.

Civic and Voter Education Officer for MEC, Stella Mwachande, told Nyasa Times that the voter registration exercise that has commenced on Saturday, 27 October, 2018 will go on to 9th November, 2018 in the said districts.

"We have been impressed with the turn out of people here at Chibavi in Mzuzu. Football is a game that attracts many people and we thought by hosting this match we would reach out to many for them to get our message. I am only encouraging all Malawians in these districts to register in their large numbers. The process is simple and they won't spend much time at the registration centres," explained Mwachande.

Malawi

Karonga United Still Facing the Drop, Draw With Mzuni

Karonga United's hopes of staving off relegation suffered a setback on Saturday as they were forced to a 1-1 draw by a… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.