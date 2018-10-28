28 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Migori Woman Rep Survives Horrific Road Accident, Bodyguard Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
...
By Elisha Otieno

Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo survived a grisly road accident on Sunday morning but her bodyguard Fred Owich died at the scene.

The accident took place at Winyo on Rongo-Homa Bay road at about 8am on Sunday morning.

Dr Odhiambo was heading to Homa Bay to join Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who has held public functions in the county for the past two days.

Migori County police boss Mr Joseph Nthenge said the driver of the Isuzu double cabin vehicle, Mr David Ouma, had tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle rider when he lost control. The vehicle rolled several times.

The woman representative and two other occupants sustained chest injuries and were taken to a Kisumu hospital, Mr Nthenge said.

The bodyguard's loaded pistol was taken from the scene.

Via Twitter, Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga said, "We have received disturbing news about... the grisly road accident. I wish the MP quick recovery. My deep and sincere condolences to the family of Dr Odhiambo's bodyguard."

Kenya

All Set for Naitonal Airline's Historic Flight to New York

Kenya Airways (KQ) told the Sunday Nation that they anticipate very few complaints given the care they have taken with… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.