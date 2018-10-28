The Nigerian Army has said troops of Army Headquarters Garrison escorting ammunition and missiles from Abuja to Army Central Ammunition Depot in Kaduna State was attacked by some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) at Zuba bridge, Abuja.

The Army said the attack took place at about 3 pm on Saturday, 27th October 2018, according to a statement posted on the Army facebook and twitter handles on Sunday morning, signed by Major General James Myam, Commander Army Headquarters, Garrison.

Myam said the sect who were supposedly in procession, established an illegal road block denying motorist free passage, when the troops convoy attempted to clear the road block.

He said the troops met stiff opposition from the sect, adding that members of the sect used various objects to barricade the road and also pelted the troops with stones and other dangerous items.

He said they also attempted to overrun the escort to cart away the ammunition and missiles the troops were escorting.

This he said, "led to the troops opening fire to extricate themselves."

He noted that troops of 102 Guards Battalion in whose Area of Responsibility the incident occurred rushed to the convoy's rescue.

He said, "unfortunately, during the encounter three members of the sect were killed, while two soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries."

He said normalcy has been restored to the area, adding that the army would not allow any individual or group to disturb public peace.